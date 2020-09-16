Churchill Capital Corp III Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 727 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXX opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

