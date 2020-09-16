Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.35% from the company’s current price.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 112,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

