Citigroup Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $275.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $313.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $252.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $197,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,853 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,753. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.