Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,764 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,126. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

