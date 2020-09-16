Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 33.8% in August

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 215,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Cleveland BioLabs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

