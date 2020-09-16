Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $6.16 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

