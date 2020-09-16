Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $12.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,728. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,109,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

