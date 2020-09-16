Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 192.0% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 316.6% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

