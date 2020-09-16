Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.56. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$39,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,385,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,264,315. Insiders have sold a total of 134,750 shares of company stock valued at $69,703 over the last 90 days.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

