Contrasting Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -12.99% 3.74% 2.89% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 20.70 -$7.67 million $0.06 89.50 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 3.51 -$12.00 million $0.91 32.84

Maverix Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti. AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maverix Metals and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 4 0 2.57

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.68, indicating a potential upside of 42.92%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $39.65, indicating a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Maverix Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats AngloGold Ashanti on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

