Contrasting Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ocugen alerts:

1.4% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ocugen and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ocugen presently has a consensus price target of $0.98, suggesting a potential upside of 196.35%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 95.87%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Ocugen has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -0.22 Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 69.16 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.24

Ocugen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocugen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A 11.35% 2.94% Harpoon Therapeutics -571.20% -62.20% -32.69%

Summary

Ocugen beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.