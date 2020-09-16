Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Cordoba Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

