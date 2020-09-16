Cormark Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.71.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.94%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

