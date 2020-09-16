Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to Neutral

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Total stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. Total has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Total by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

