Credit Suisse Group Upgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Outperform

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

BP opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. BP has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

