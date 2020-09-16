Critical Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus 36Kr (NYSE:KRKR)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83% Fiverr International -15.97% -9.41% -6.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 36Kr and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 4 5 0 2.56

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential downside of 51.41%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $94.17 million 1.10 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $107.07 million 36.74 -$33.54 million ($1.18) -107.55

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats 36Kr on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

