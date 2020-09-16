Critical Contrast: Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (OTCMKTS:SWSKF) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Showa Shell Sekiyu KK alerts:

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Showa Shell Sekiyu KK 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $115.49 billion 0.50 $18.14 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Shell Sekiyu KK.

Profitability

This table compares Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Showa Shell Sekiyu KK N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 6.13% 2.69% 1.82%

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Showa Shell Sekiyu KK on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK Company Profile

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K., an energy company, refines and sells oil products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oil Business and Energy Solution Business. The Oil Business segment engages in the sale of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and automotive lubricants for service stations; fuel for jets and vessels; and diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, LNG, industrial lubricants, etc. for industry applications, as well as propane gas for home use, auto gas for automobile use, and butane gas for industrial use. This segment is also involved in the production and sale of lubricants and greases; bitumen for road paving and as compounds for construction material products; and mixed xylene, benzene, and propylene, as well as refining and export of oil products primarily diesel. The Energy Solution Business segment manufactures and sells CIS solar panels and systems; produces and supplies electric power; and engages in wholesale and retail sale of electric power, as well as provides development, building, operating, and maintenance services for solar power plants. The company is also involved in the shipping operations; design and construction of oil-related industrial facilities and service stations; sale of automobile parts, and residential and office automation equipment; lease of equipment; operation of depots; city gas business; and insurance agency and shipping brokerage activities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 3,060 service stations in Japan. The company was formerly known as Rising Sun Petroleum Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. in 1948. Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Shell Sekiyu KK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Shell Sekiyu KK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.