Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable of late. The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.10 to $5.25 for 2020. It will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other formats. The company remains poised to capitalize on beverage can demand through capacity additions and building new plants in existing markets as well as strategic acquisitions. The company’s European Food and Asia-Pacific segment will gain from solid demand in the near term. The company is focused on implementing its capacity-expansion projects with strong liquidity and sound capital structure. However, higher raw material costs as well as bleak demand in the transit packaging businesses owing to the pandemic will hurt Crown Holdings’ results in the near term.”

Get Crown alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

NYSE:CCK opened at $75.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 54.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 35.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.