Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUTR. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

CUTR stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cutera by 809.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after buying an additional 385,695 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

