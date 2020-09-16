Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) to Neutral

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business.

