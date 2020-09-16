Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Director Sells C$51,305.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Director Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 331,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,319,050.

Andrew Jong Soo Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 620,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$58,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 9,300,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$919,770.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Andrew Jong Soo Ryu sold 279,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$25,110.00.

DM stock opened at C$0.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. Datametrex AI Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million and a PE ratio of -14.50.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

