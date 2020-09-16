Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00670903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.88 or 0.02493749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance.

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.