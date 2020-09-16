Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) PT Raised to $8.00

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TACO. CL King started coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,011.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $122,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock valued at $829,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 856,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.