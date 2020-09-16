Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $44.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 321,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,210,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

