Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Diagnos shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

In related news, insider Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,413 shares in the company, valued at C$19,454.45.

Diagnos Company Profile (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

