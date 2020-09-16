Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Draftkings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.21 on Monday. Draftkings has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Draftkings will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.