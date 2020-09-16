Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after purchasing an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

DRE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. 19,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

