E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.90 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.83 ($11.57) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.67. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.