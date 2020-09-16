eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Head-To-Head Review

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CounterPath and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath -1.10% -7.16% -1.31% eGain 9.91% 25.99% 9.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CounterPath and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 0 6 0 3.00

eGain has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than CounterPath.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of CounterPath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CounterPath and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath $12.10 million 1.85 -$1.10 million N/A N/A eGain $72.73 million 5.99 $7.21 million $0.24 59.29

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than CounterPath.

Risk and Volatility

CounterPath has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eGain beats CounterPath on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

