Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,754 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. 285,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,928,539. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $302.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

