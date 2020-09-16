Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 1,792 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,721. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $154.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

