ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.20 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.82) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ENI opened at €7.61 ($8.95) on Monday. ENI has a 1 year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1 year high of €14.59 ($17.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.58.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

