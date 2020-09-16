ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Receives $98.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 371,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $986.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

