Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $7.20. Erytech Pharma shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,898 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

