Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $348,643,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $262,626,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $126,068,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.