Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Exicure, Inc. (NYSE:XCUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.25. Exicure shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 3,044 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Exicure (NYSE:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

About Exicure (NYSE:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

