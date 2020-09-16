FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $260.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

FDX opened at $236.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

