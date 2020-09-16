First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of FSLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

About First Eagle Senior Loan Fund

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

