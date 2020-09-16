First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 46,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $47.02.

