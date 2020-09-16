Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Franklin Resources worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259,583 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after buying an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

