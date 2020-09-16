Franks International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.63. Franks International shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 32,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 193.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter worth $47,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

