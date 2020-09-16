Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.17. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 36,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.