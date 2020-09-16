Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Fura Gems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

