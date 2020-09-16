FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Issued By William Blair

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,308,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 127.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

