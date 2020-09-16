FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.74). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

