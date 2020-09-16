FY2020 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Increased by Analyst

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

