FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$91.09 million during the quarter.

