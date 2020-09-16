FY2022 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted by Analyst

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icon in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $8.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Icon stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Icon by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Icon by 139.7% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 359,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Icon during the second quarter valued at $30,570,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

