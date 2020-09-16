FY2024 EPS Estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Increased by Analyst

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $4.94 on Monday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

