G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.39 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 794.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 90.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

